AirPro Announces Auggie Self-Guided

AirPro Diagnostics announced the launch of Self-Guided Auggie DTS this week at SEMA.

With Self-Guided Auggie DTS, users are in complete control of their static Forward-Facing Camera (FFC) calibrations. All set up specifications and target renderings are displayed on the AUGGIE without assistance from AirPro staff. Customers can perform static FFC calibrations fully self-guided with an easy-to-use smartphone interface and their own scan tool.

“The calibration game has now changed,” stated Josh McFarlin Executive Vice President AirPro Diagnostics. “We listened to our customers and now allow them to use their scan tool, fully independent of AirPro to perform mobile forward