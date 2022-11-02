Test Drive CoPilot Wins SEMA New Product Award in the Collision Category

Opus IVS company Auto Techcelerators was named the winner of the Best New Product Award in the Collision category for its revolutionary new product, Test Drive CoPilot. The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the winners of the New Products Showcase Awards held at the 2022 SEMA Show. The event recognizes the most cutting-edge new automotive products across the entire industry. This year, nearly 4,000 new products were submitted for consideration in 18 categories.

“Opus IVS is a technology company that innovates, and this award is a recognition by industry that our resources are focused focused on solving real challenges