Solera Announces New Body Shop Management Solution

New tool enhances Qapter product suite.

Solera announced the roll out a new body shop management solution during this year’s SEMA show Solera’s latest innovation, Shop Manager by Qapter, is a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates into the Qapter suite of products, delivering more efficiency and empowering body shop teams amid crippling staff shortages nationwide.

Shop Manager automates administrative work, builds out optimized repair schedules, and tracks key business metrics, leading to shorter key-to-key times, greater shop efficiency, and increased profitability.

Shop Manager is the latest addition to Qapter’s comprehensive product suite, creating an all-in-one solution that can revitalize the repair process and grow profit margins. Qapter suite solutions include:

Intelligent Estimating: Fully automate the photo-to-estimate process for both consumer and professional user journeys and get accurate pre-estimates in 3 minutes.

Intelligent Triage: Identify probable total losses earlier via AI, saving shops both time and money.

Guided Image Capture: Maximize accuracy in damage detection with an intuitive, guided image capture process.

PartsNetwork: Connect your shop to a vast network of original, aftermarket, and recycled parts suppliers.

Commented David Davoodi, Director of Product Management, Solera, “Shop Manager combines the latest technology with Solera’s decades of experience in the collision repair industry. Combined, the Qapter product suite can help simplify the complex collision-repair process to get vehicles back on the road quickly and efficiently.”

SEMA attendees will have the chance to learn more about Shop Manager through free demonstrations at Booth 31227 before the solution is generally available to all customers starting in 2023.

Solera will also demonstrate the value of its repair shop solution, Identifix, at SEMA. Repair technicians can save time on repairs and win more customers through many of Identifix’s solutions including:

Direct-Hit : The extensive repair forum with more than 3 million technician confirmed repairs is constantly adding the latest OEM information to keep the database current. Direct-Hit also includes new interactive color wiring diagrams, making it easy for technicians to find full wiring instantly.

Direct-Help: A hotline staffed by ASE L1 certified master technicians to assist with complicated repairs.

Direct-Target: Placing geo-targeted ads on Google and Facebook that finds customers as they are searching for servicing options.

Direct-Market: Providing repair shops with ready-made marketing campaigns.

“With Identifix, technicians can spend less time diagnosing the problem and more quickly get vehicles repaired and back to their customers,” said Bob Mordorski, Identifix ASE Certified Master Technician. “By taking advantage of our Direct-Hit website and Direct-Help hotline, technicians don’t have to turn away jobs just because they’re working with an unfamiliar problem or vehicle.”