SCRS Study Concludes Time to Blend Into an Adjacent Panel is Over 30% Higher than Full Panel Refinish Time

Research conflicts with 50% blend reduction implemented in estimating platforms.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) published the results of it blend study research project conducted in August with the major North American refinish companies. According to the conclusions of this study, blending, on average, took 31.59% more time than a full refinish, rather than the 50% less time allocated in the three information providers (IP) estimating systems.

Blending a panel that is adjacent to a panel being replaced or repaired is a necessary process to achieve a proper color match, and is recommended by all the major automotive