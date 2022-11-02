NHTSA Issues Consumer Alert on 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe Fire Risk

CollisionWeek

Affected vehicles should be parked outside until they are repaired.

Hyundai Motor America has issued a new recall for certain Model Year 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles due to a risk of fire and strongly urges these vehicles be parked outside and away from homes and other structures until the vehicles have been repaired. The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.

NHTSA logoAccording to NHTSA< this new recall is in addition to the 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles recalled earlier this year for the same safety defect. To date, there have been four fires in the United States associated with this defect, but no injuries.

Hyundai dealers will replace the anti-lock brake system multi-fuse FREE of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 26. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 237.

To see if a vehicle is subject to this or other recalls visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

