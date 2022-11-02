AIA Canada Testifies in Support of Proposed Right to Repair Legislation in Canada

On Monday, October 31, the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) appeared before the Standing Committee on Industry and Technology to speak to Bill C-244, An Act to amend the Copyright Act (diagnosis, maintenance and repair). AIA Canada advocated for amendments to the bill that will help to address systemic issues around vehicle data ownership, allowing Canadians contending with higher prices due to skyrocketing inflation the opportunity to compare prices and choose where they get their vehicle repaired.

“Canadians are already stretched with cost-of-living increases. We know of many examples where an inability to service a vehicle at the