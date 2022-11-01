Women’s Industry Network Opens 2023 Most Influential Women Award Nominations

Nominations for the 2023 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, presented annually by the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) opened today, and will be accepted through Friday, January 6, 2023. Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the United States and Canada are welcome, and the recipients will be recognized at the annual WIN Educational Conference, scheduled for May 1-3 in San Antonio, Texas.

“It is important to recognize women for their leadership. This award focuses on four areas: industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentoring and support for others in the collision repair industry, and going