Urban Office Occupancy Remains Significantly Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

More than two years after the pandemic impacted office and commuter traffic, hybrid work and lower commuting volumes appear to be here to stay. Tuesdays and Wednesdays lead the way for the return-to-office.

On average, office occupancy continues to hover around 47%, according to Kastle Systems’s 10-city Back to Work Barometer – this week at 47.6%. Most cities saw minor declines, while three rose slightly – but no city moved even a full point. New York City experienced the biggest increase, rising three tenths of a point to 46.7% average occupancy.

The three cities in Texas included in yesterday’s Kastle