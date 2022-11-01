Mitchell Awarded Third Patent for Collision Repair Diagnostics

Mitchell today announced that it was awarded another auto diagnostics patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent (11,462,061)—which is specific to collision repair and auto physical damage claims—covers key workflow enhancements designed to support safe and efficient repairs that extend beyond simply performing a scan and clearing diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs).

Mitchell was awarded its first auto diagnostics patent (10,152,836) in 2018 and its second (11,151,812) in 2021. Its most recent patent covers the unique methods of using cloud-based technology to bring relevant OEM procedures directly to repair technicians using a diagnostic scan tool. This