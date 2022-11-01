Jim Muse Named VP of Sales for Global Refinish at Axalta

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced that Jim Muse has been promoted to VP of Sales, Global Refinish, effective January 1, 2023. Muse will return to Axalta’s Global headquarters in Glen Mills, Pa. and will report to Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President Global Refinish.

“We are thrilled to promote Jim to lead our Global Sales Organization,” said Weaver. “Jim’s continued commitment to commercial excellence coupled with his most recent experience leading the transformation of our EMEA Refinish business makes him a great fit for this role. I am confident that with his vast knowledge of the refinish industry and his excellent leadership skills, he will be instrumental in continuing to grow the business across all geographies.”

“We are committed to operate as a truly global business unit,” continued Weaver. “We want to deliver a consistent Customer Experience across all markets we serve, and Jim will play a critical role in executing this vision.”

Prior to this promotion, Muse was Axalta’s Vice President, EMEA Refinish where he was responsible for Axalta’s Refinish Business in Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. Muse first joined Axalta in 2013 as part of the North American refinish leadership team and was awarded the Axalta Senior Leadership Award in 2015 for his noteworthy contributions to the company. Muse was also instrumental in the success of Axalta’s initiative to secure and grow market share with multiple location collision shop operators, mega-dealers, and nationally recognized collision shop networks.