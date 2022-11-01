IBIS Announces Theme for Global 2023 Collision Repair Events

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS), the international conference and networking provider, announced that “Sustainable Strategies for Success” will be the new theme for its 2023 calendar of automotive collision repair industry events.

Since its inception in 2001, IBIS has built a coveted reputation as the source of high-level thought leadership in the sector, an ideal forum for innovative approaches to industry problems, and unparalleled networking opportunities for the collision repair industry.

The true driving force behind the ongoing success of IBIS is its ability to look at challenges and opportunities, and to provide delegates with a competitive edge, top-tier content and world-class speakers.

Traditionally, each IBIS event is branded with a theme that captures the existing market status quo and reflects the brand’s mission and promise to the industry. Examples of recent themes include “Embracing Transformation”, “Passion for Progress”, “Surviving to Thriving”, and “Strength Through Collaboration”.

IBIS successfully completed six simulcasts and five in-person conferences under its 2021-22 theme “Ready. Steady. Grow”, which continued through and beyond the pandemic era. Amid the most disruptive changes in our economic, political and social landscape in decades, IBIS embraced innovation to bring together communities of interest safely and efficiently through its IBISConnect simulcasts.

The “Ready. Steady. Grow” theme will soon come to a conclusion at the new IBIS Bahrain National Forum on November 23.

Under the new “Sustainable Strategies for Success” theme, the IBIS 2023 conferences will continue to seek answers to key questions about the present and future of the automotive collision repair industry, placing special emphasis on approaches that can secure sustainable solutions to challenges encountered along the way.

An ardent champion of safety, skills and standards in all sectors and markets, IBIS pledges with its new theme to further reinforce these three pillars with an increased focus on sustainability, talent acquisition, diversity, and profitability.

Commenting on the newly announced 2023 theme, IBIS CEO Jason Moseley said, “2022 was a heart-warming experience for the IBIS team. To see our industry partners, friends and colleagues rally around our reinstated physical global programme was immense. To also celebrate more than 20 years of IBIS finally was quite emotional. For 2023, we are changing up a gear again and our new theme focuses on the sustainability of our industry in talent, economic outcomes, supply chains and further building the very best global relationships – this is at the core of IBIS. I can’t wait to get up and running as a worldwide IBIS family in the next year.”

IBIS has so far announced five events for 2023, including IBIS Middle East on February 7-8, IBIS APAC in March, IBIS USA on April 19-21, IBIS Global Summit on in Milan June 28-30, and IBIS Latin America in July.

More information about all upcoming IBIS events is available online.