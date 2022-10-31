U.S. Length of Rental Up Three Days in Third Quarter from 2021

Latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car shows average length of rental is up nearly six days in two years.

Average Length of Rental (LOR) for collision replacement-related rentals in Q3 2022 was 18.2 days, representing a three-day increase from Q3 2021 (15.2 days). Last year, when we compared Q3 2021 to Q3 2020, the results showed a 2.9-day rise. This represents almost six full days in the last 24 months.

As previously observed in Q2 2022, signs were pointing toward seasonal norms, albeit with higher overall totals. This trend continued; the half-day increase from Q2 2022 (17.7 days) is in line