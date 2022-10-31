Patrick Crome Receives AASP/NJ’s Russ Robson Scholarship Award

CollisionWeek

As part of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) Annual Meeting held October 19 at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J., Patrick Crome, a Mercer County Vocational School student employed by Compact Kars (Clarksburg), was named the recipient of the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award.

(L-R) Tom Elder and Charles Bryant with Patrick Crome, the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award recipient.

“Russ was a big supporter of training, and he taught part-time at the Mercer County Vocational School where the recipient of the Russ Robson Scholarship Award is a student,” said AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder (Compact Kars)

