I-CAR Announces Schedule of SEMA Presentations and Hands-On Stage Demos

In addition to its slate of classes, I-CAR will offer over two dozen free presentations starting tomorrow. Livestreams available for those unable to attend in person.

The Inter-Industry on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced their series of new presentation topics for SEMA 2022 show attendees, offering a variety of classroom and stage demonstrations to increase collision repair industry knowledge and skills at the annual Las Vegas convention, to be held November 1-4.

I-CAR’s Director of Technical Products & Curriculum, Bud Center, announced the complete list of sessions to be held, including live interviews and panel discussions with:

Chief Automotive-Structural Holding with Mike Croker, Global Repair and Training Product Manager

Lucid Motors with Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program Operations Manager

Snap-On ADAS True Point with Tim Garner, Market Development Manager

There will also be a series of other technical topic panel discussions hosted by I-CAR and SCRS. The complete I-CAR schedule of free presentations and live stage demonstrations is available online and includes links to livestreams of the events.

“We’ve curated a robust and relevant mix of presentations, courses, sessions, and live stage demonstrations will provide attendees with the most comprehensive education and hands-on learning we’ve ever been able to offer,” noted Center.

“Also, registration remains open for our first-time MIG Welding Technology & Applications training session focusing on basic to advanced techniques and ideal for collision repair, classic car, hot rod and vehicle builders/rebuilders as well as other technicians. Although not eligible for I-CAR credit, to encourage newer technicians and vehicle builders out there, I-CAR is making this popular MIG Welding session available for $75 (normally $150) and will include complimentary, hands-on welding practice at the SEMA Collision Repair Stage.”

Online registration is available for all I-CAR classes is open and available through Thursday, November 3.