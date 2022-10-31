Brian Kaner Named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Boyd Group Collision Repair Business

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced the appointment of Brian Kaner as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Boyd Group’s collision business, effective today. In this role, Kaner will have responsibility for Boyd’s collision operations in both the United States and Canada.

“This change to our top-level structure is being made to add further strength to our executive team and to align our organization with the needs of the business, given our planned growth and the changes we have experienced over recent years,” said Timothy O’Day, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boyd Group. “Brian’s experience