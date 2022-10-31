CollisionWeek

AutoCanada Acquires Collision Repair Center in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that it has acquired Kavia Auto Body, a collision repair center located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Kavia Autobody is an SGI Elite collision center and has provided superior collision services to Saskatoon and the surrounding area for nearly 40 years. The store also maintains certifications with Tesla, GM, Ford, Kia, Stellantis, Nissan, Infiniti, Genesis, Honda, Acura, Subaru, and Hyundai.

The business operates out of a facility and is strategically located close to two of AutoCanada’s dealerships: Dodge City Auto and Saskatoon Motor Products. This acquisition represents a continuation of the

