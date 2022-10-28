CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ford and VW to Wind Down Argo AI Autonomous Vehicle Joint Venture

Ford and VW to Wind Down Argo AI Autonomous Vehicle Joint Venture

By Leave a Comment

In another sign that the projections on when autonomous vehicle technology would hit the market were overly optimistic, Ford and Volkswagen announced October 26 that their Argo AI autonomous vehicle joint venture will be wound down to allow the companies to focus on other advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technologies.

According to Ford, in 2017 when it invested in Argo AI and autonomous vehicles, it was anticipated the company would be able to bring Level 4 (High Driving Automation) ADAS technology, one level below full driving automation, broadly to market by 2021.

“But things have changed, and there’s a huge

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey