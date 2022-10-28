CollisionWeek

Bosch ADS Software Adds Photo Feature, 2023 Vehicle Coverage 

Bosch, the global supplier of technology and services, released the 5.1, 5.2 and 5.3 software updates for the ADS and ADS X series scan tools. These updates further improve user experience by introducing a ‘Manage Photo’ feature, allowing technicians to launch the camera or upload existing photos to Scan Reports, Special Test and Calibration reports. Additionally, the software updates add new Special Tests, systems applications, more 2022 coverage and new 2023 vehicle coverage.

These updates were developed with the user experience and performance of the entire workshop at the forefront in anticipation of new vehicle models entering the market.

  • ‘Manage
