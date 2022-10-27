U.S. Real Gross Domestic Product Up in Third Quarter

Real gross domestic product (GDP) in the U.S., that is adjusted for inflation, increased at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022, according to the “advance” estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The third quarter results are a turnaround from the second quarter when real GDP had decreased 0.6 percent. The upturn primarily reflected a smaller decrease in private inventory investment, an acceleration in nonresidential fixed investment, and an upturn in federal government spending that were partly offset by a larger decrease in residential fixed investment and a deceleration in consumer spending. Imports