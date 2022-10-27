Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance Hosts All-New ADAS Experience at November 11-12 Event in Pennsylvania

Super Saturday, a 2-day event hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance, formerly ASA-Pennsylvania, has added an all-new ADAS Experience to their 2022 lineup. Hosted at the Radisson Hotel in Trevose, Pa., this new interactive feature will give attendees the opportunity to witness and participate in live walk-throughs from five different manufacturers on the same vehicle.

Modern vehicles have Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), making it important for technicians to understand how to use ADAS calibration equipment. Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance put together a free expo event for shops to get their questions answered by AUTEL, Hunter Engineering Company, BOSCH, TEXA USA, TOPDON, and Snap-On.

Currently, all shops are working on ADAS systems, some of us just don’t know it; and, most shops understand they will need to address ADAS someday. And for those looking to get some live training around ADAS then they can register for those classes as well.

“Unlike a ‘tool shootout’, we wanted everyone to witness the operation of how aftermarket equipment streamlines the calibration process. Attendees will also be able to connect with each of the five different manufacturers to make connections and ask questions about coverage, and pre- and post-sale support,” stated Kip Neusch, Product Sales Specialist with Advance Professional.

Admission to the expo is free, and additional training seminars are available for $299. Detailed information on the schedule of events, session descriptions, and registration is available online.