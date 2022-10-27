J.D. Power Reports Auto Claims Process Satisfaction Declines as Repair Times Increase

Amica Mutual Ranks Highest in Auto Insurance Claims Satisfaction.

The volume of vehicle collisions is returning to pre-pandemic levels and, when combined with all-time-high repair costs, historic backlogs in repair shops and limited replacement parts availability, it is costlier and more time-consuming than ever to get customers’ vehicles back on the road after a collision. Today, the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study adds another dour fact to the mix: customer satisfaction has declined 7 points (on a 1,000-point scale) from 2021 as customers start to lose patience with the claims process.

“Insurers are in a tight spot