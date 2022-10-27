Fix Auto USA Announces Recipients of Arrow Award, Community Award and Top LOR Award

Fix Auto USA announced the top performers in the Fix Auto family during the final day of the Fix Auto USA conference, naming three store owners and their teams with the honors.

Vatche Derderian, a second-generation owner who has multiple Fix Auto USA locations in the Los Angeles-area, received the Arrow Award for his long-term leadership of and commitment to the Fix Auto USA family. He is a founding franchisee, and an engaged market leader on the Fix Auto USA advisory board. Derderian has demonstrated his ability to forge a path forward, bringing his team along with him – no