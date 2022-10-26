CollisionWeek

IAA Expands in Arizona

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced that construction has been completed on a significant expansion to the IAA Phoenix branch. This continued investment has increased IAA’s footprint in the Phoenix, Ariz. area by nearly 30%, helping to support growing customer demand.

IAA logo“The added capacity from this expansion will significantly increase IAA’s presence in the Phoenix market and will help to support demand throughout Arizona,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “We are focused on continuous investment across our operations to help support and maintain an excellent experience for our customers.”

