CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Encourages School Instructors to Offer ASE Entry-Level Tests in the Fall

ASE Encourages School Instructors to Offer ASE Entry-Level Tests in the Fall

By Leave a Comment

As the new school year commences, the ASE Education Foundation is encouraging instructors to offer their students the ASE Entry-Level Certification tests to assess their knowledge now.

Geared toward students completing a program of technical study, ASE Entry-Level Certification tests are available for the automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy truck segments. The tests are designed and calibrated for those with little or no hands-on work experience. The students get two attempts at each test in a series when they sign up and when they pass, their ASE Entry-Level Certification is good for two years.

“Many schools wait until the end

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey