Midwest Auto Care Alliance Inaugural Gateway Collision Chapter Meeting Tonight in St. Charles, Missouri

The Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA) Gateway Collision Chapter will host its first meeting tonight from 5:30-8 p.m. at JJ’s Restaurant, located at 1215 S Duchesne in St. Charles, Mo. The event will feature a discussion, Top 5 Concerns Collision Roundtable and Future Meeting Planning, moderated by Ron Reiling.

More information and an RSVP form is available online.

The event is free to attend, but food is paid for on your own.

In August, the mechanical and collision repair members of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Missouri (AASP-MO) voted to merge with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance

