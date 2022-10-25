Fenix Parts Acquires Michigan Auto Recycler

Fenix Parts, the recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts, announced it has completed its acquisition of the assets of American & Import Auto Parts in Sterling Heights, Mich.

American is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the metro Detroit market. This is Fenix Parts’ fourth acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 22 full-service and 4 self-service locations.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of American and look forward to working with the well-trained and experienced staff. This acquisition expands our distribution footprint into the metro Detroit