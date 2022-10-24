TechForce Foundation Accepting Nominations for its 4th Annual Techs Rock Awards through November 4

Five transportation technicians to be recognized for outstanding contributions as role models in their shops and communities.

The TechForce Foundation’s annual Techs Rock Awards season has begun. TechForce created this award to honor professional technicians who mentor and inspire the next generation of techs, bring excellence to their workplaces and communities, and demonstrate passion and commitment to the profession. The Techs Rock Awards are accepting nominations online through 5 p.m. (PDT) November 4.

Since 2018 technicians have received more than $27,000 in prizes. Over $17,500 in prizes will be awarded in the 2022 Techs Rock Awards.

Each Category Winner, selected by a panel of industry experts, will receive prizes valued over $1,700 from TechForce partners including Ford Motor Company, AutoZone, CRC Industries, Snap-on Industrial, Advance Auto Parts, WD-40 Company and Cengage.

The Grand Prize Winner, as chosen by popular vote, will receive additional prizes valued over $8,500 from Advance Auto Parts, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Snap-on Industrial, WD-40 Company and AutoZone.

Technicians will be considered for one of five categories including Pay it Forward, Rookie of the Year, Die Hard Tech, Outstanding Mentor and Barrier Buster. A panel of celebrity judges will select one Category Winner from each of the five categories. The Grand Prize Winner will be selected from the slate of Category Winners via a People’s Choice Public Vote, to be held November 28 – December 2.

2022 Techs Rock Award judges include Emily Reeves, Flying Sparks Garage; Charles Sanville, The Humble Mechanic; Bogi Lateiner, Bogi’s Garage; Pete Meier, Motor Age Magazine; and Julia Landauer, Julia Landauer Racing.

2021 Grand Prize Winner and Carmax technician Donald Ranquist recently reflected on what winning has meant for him, “I don’t usually brag about myself… This is really exciting. Thank you! Getting a trip to [the 2022 STX Supplier & Training Expo in Orlando] is a huge opportunity… The training that comes with it, being able to take that back to my team… and the different tools and items… have helped [me] get [my] jobs done.”