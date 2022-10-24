Entegral Launches Smart Assist Vehicle Claims Triage Product

New offering uses artificial intelligence through a partnership with Tractable.

Entegral has announced the launch of Smart Assist, a vehicle claim assistance product designed for use with mobile devices, in North America. This new software as a service (SaaS) offering puts more control directly into the customer’s hands after a collision and, in the process, helps to digitize and automate the claims journey from first notice of loss. The product was launched Sunday, with a demo at Guidewire Connections 2022 in Las Vegas, where Entegral, owned by Enterprise Holdings, is a sponsoring PartnerConnect Solution partner.

Entegral is an integrated and