Classic Collision Adds Three Repair Centers in Florida

MSO now has 37 locations in the state and 203 overall.

Classic Collision, LLC on October 21 announced it has three new shops in Florida, including the acquisition of Fenders Collision USA in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview along with a newly renovated facility opening in Orlando.

Fenders Collision USA started their business wanting to contribute to the safety and happiness of their community and build premier auto body shops doing just that. “Our company goal was to help people get back to their routine and lives with ease of mind, and I know the Classic Family will uphold that