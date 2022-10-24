AASP/NJ Annual Meeting Features Communication, Collaboration and Congratulations

Association announces election results, scholarship and award winners.

Collision repairers and automotive professionals from all over the Garden State packed the Gran Centurions in Clark, NJ on October 19 to honor their peers, collaboratively discuss ideas and obtain valuable resources and information during the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) Annual Meeting.

After opening remarks from AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee and Executive Director Charles Bryant, the association re-elected Tom Elder (Compact Kars), Mike Kaufmann (Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group) and Tom Greco (Thomas Greco Publishing) to its Board of Directors for the 2022-2025 term. AASP/NJ also elected Danielle