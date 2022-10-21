Honda and I-CAR Partner on Two Online Training Courses for 2022 Honda HR-V

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced an expanded collaboration with Honda to bolster its technical training programming with the development and delivery of two new online courses specifically designed for repair of the 2022 Honda HR-V.

Both one-hour online courses for the subcompact SUV, led by I-CAR’s technical experts, are now open for registration. For Gold Class shops and Sustaining Partners participating in I-CAR’s Subscription Training Program, the new courses are included at no additional cost as part of the Program’s benefit of unlimited live, online and virtual training for technicians and staff.

