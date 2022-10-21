Collision Claims Were Up Over 8% in Second Quarter Compared to Last Year

Second quarter claims were also within 0.1% of pre-pandemic levels. Losses up over 43% compared to 2019.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that claims and losses in the second quarter of 2022 continued to rebound with claims at almost pre-pandemic levels and losses far above historic levels.

Collision coverage claims for the second quarter of 2022 were up 8.1% compared to the second quarter in 2021 that had been up 46.1% over the pandemic impacted second quarter of 2020. Collision coverage claims in the second quarter of 2020 been