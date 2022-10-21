Automotive Right to Repair Group Collecting Signatures to Get Issue on Maine 2023 Ballot

The Maine Right to Repair Coalition has launched a campaign to get more than the 63,000 signatures needed to get a referendum question on the 2023 Maine general election ballot next year that would establish consumer and independent repair facility access to motor vehicle diagnostic data.

The Maine Secretary of State’s office approved the petition for circulation on October 14 to allow Maine residents to vote on proposed legislation, An Act Regarding Automotive Right to Repair, that if passed would require the Maine Attorney General to establish an entity to develop standards and administer access to vehicle generated data