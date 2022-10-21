Assurance America Extends Relationship with CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Assurance America (Assurance) will extend the use of CCC technology to include its first-party casualty solution. Now Assurance can manage auto physical damage (APD) and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.

The CCC First-Party Casualty solution digitizes bill intake, review, and reimbursement recommendations. Uniquely, it leverages accident data and insights to help insurers digitally review medical bills for accuracy and appropriateness of charges and treatments.

“Medical bill reviews are an important yet labor-intensive process. CCC’s first-party casualty offering