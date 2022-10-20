Toyota Auto Insurance Launches in Texas

Toyota Auto Insurance, the vehicle manufacturer’s branded insurance product, is now available to customers residing in Texas, the second largest auto insurance market in the U.S. and home to the vehicle manufacturer’s North American headquarters.

Introduced in five states in 2021, Toyota Auto Insurance customers receive service and claims support provided by Toggle, part of Farmers Insurance, the sixth largest private passenger auto insurance company in Texas and the seventh largest in the U.S. Customers also receive an immediate upfront 5% discount and options like Toyota Genuine Parts for repairs when available and repairs by Toyota Certified Collision Centers.