IAA Expands in Fresno and Los Angeles

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced capacity growth in two important California regions. IAA Fresno has expanded again to meet growing demand in the key market of the San Joaquin Valley. Significant capacity has also been added to meet customer needs in the densely populated Los Angeles market with the IAA Santa Clarita branch growing by more than 75% and IAA Fontana expanding by 40% to provide additional capacity in the region.

IAA logo“By expanding our footprint and investing strategically in property, we are helping to support growing customer demand in these key California markets,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations.

