Crash Champions Acquires Third Collision Repair Center in Portland, Oregon Metro Area

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has expanded service in the Portland, Ore. metro area after it closed a deal to acquire a location with about 17,000 sq. ft. of production space at 935 Southeast 202nd Avenue in Gresham. Crash Champions, which opened its first Portland location earlier this year, now serves area customers and business partners at three collision repair centers across the market.

“This team of highly trained technicians has the expertise and equipment that align with the Crash Champions vision and strategic growth plan,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This high-quality facility will continue