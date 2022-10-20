Allstate Reports Auto Insurance Premiums of $7.9 Billion, Up 9.6% in Third Quarter

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated results for the third quarter of 2022 of a net loss between $675 million and $725 million and adjusted net loss estimated between $400 million and $450 million. Property-Liability Premiums written increased 9.8% from Q3 2021 to $12.0 billion due to higher average auto and home insurance premiums and policies in force growth of 1.7%.

Auto premiums written increased 9.6% to $7.9 billion and premiums earned increased 9.2% to $7.5 billion, reflecting a 10.4% increase in Allstate brand average premiums and a 1.9% increase in total auto policies in force from the