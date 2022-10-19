Safelite Group Acquires Reliable Glass Division

The Safelite Group announced the acquisition of the auto glass assets of Reliable Glass headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz. The transaction was completed on Friday, October 14.

“We’re happy to have Reliable Glass associates join the Safelite family,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “Founded in 2001, their focus on providing remarkable customer service and high-quality fits with our mission and values, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

“It’s an honor to have new team members join our Safelite family and help us provide the quality service our customers expect,” said Cacchillo. “With even more