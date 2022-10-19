Enterprise Holdings Reports Diverse Mobility Portfolio Drives Steady Growth as Revenue Surpasses $30 Billion

Enterprise Holdings Inc. has developed and cultivated a broad portfolio of business lines designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, delivering innovative mobility solutions for both consumers and businesses, as the 65-year-old company places itself at the forefront of building the future of mobility.

According to the company, this future-forward approach, coupled with the continued expansion and growth of the company’s diverse range of business lines in North America and abroad, has resulted in record revenue over the past year.

In fiscal year 2022 (FY22), Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management generated worldwide revenue of more than