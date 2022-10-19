Electrified Vehicle Sales Hit Record in Third Quarter

Sales of electrified vehicles hit a record in the third quarter, as one of the hottest segments in the U.S. automotive market continues to make waves throughout the industry, according to Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company. More than 200,000 electrified vehicles were sold in the three-month span of Q3 – a first – with the segment far outpacing the rest of the industry in terms of sales volumes and share growth.

The company estimates year-to-date sales of EVs at over 576,000 vehicles, up from 339,000 in the first nine months of 2021. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles total