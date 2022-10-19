Driven Brands Surpasses 1,000 Collision Repair Locations in North America

Little Rock, Ark. location celebrated as 1,000th collision repair center.

Driven Brands’ collision group, including its ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA franchise networks, yesterday celebrated its 1,000th collision repair facility across North America with the opening of CARSTAR Patriot Auto Body Little Rock in Little Rock, Ark. The facility was opened by Chase Marchese, who operates multiple CARSTAR collision repair centers.

Driven Brands entered the collision repair market in October 2015 when it acquired the U.S. CARSTAR collision repair franchise operations that had 240 locations. Less than two months later, in early December 2015,