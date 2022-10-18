Refinish Distributors Alliance Held Fall Conference in Scottsdale

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners, and guests gathered for the 2022 RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference at the Wekopa Casino & Resort Scottsdale, Ariz. on October 10-12. RDA blended industry content and information with business, motivation and leadership presentations. RDA also included some local flavor and entertainment that added an element of fun and adventure.

The three days included a lineup of speakers that included Jeremy Miller, a globally recognized branding expert and the bestselling author of Sticky Branding. Jeremy was followed by Will Bowen, Founder of the Complaint Free Movement with 15+ Million Followers Worldwide. He is