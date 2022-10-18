CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Refinish Distributors Alliance Held Fall Conference in Scottsdale

Refinish Distributors Alliance Held Fall Conference in Scottsdale

By Leave a Comment

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners, and guests gathered for the 2022 RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference at the Wekopa Casino & Resort Scottsdale, Ariz. on October 10-12.  RDA blended industry content and information with business, motivation and leadership presentations. RDA also included some local flavor and entertainment that added an element of fun and adventure.

The three days included a lineup of speakers that included Jeremy Miller, a globally recognized branding expert and the bestselling author of Sticky Branding. Jeremy was followed by Will Bowen, Founder of the Complaint Free Movement with 15+ Million Followers Worldwide. He is

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey