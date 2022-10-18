Michael Silva Named Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer at CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) announced the appointment of Michael Silva as Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer. Silva will have overall responsibility to deliver innovative outcomes for CCC’s customers across the P&C insurance economy. Silva joins CCC from Salesforce, where he was responsible for global and enterprise customers in the financial services segment.

“Mike is a solid addition to our leadership team, and I am confident in his ability to support our customers in their efforts to improve performance and deliver better