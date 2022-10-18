General Motors and Governors Highway Safety Association Grant Equips Seven States to Fight Distracted Driving

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), in collaboration with General Motors (GM), is providing a total of $210,000 to seven State Highway Safety Offices (SHSOs) to combat the prevalent and preventable problem of distracted driving. Each state will receive $30,000 to implement recommended actions outlined in a comprehensive report released by GHSA and GM earlier this year.

Distracted driving is rampant on U.S. roads. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 3,142 people died in distraction-related crashes in the U.S. in 2020, the most current year for which data are available. Another 400,000 people are injured annually. However, the actual