U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Over 12% in September Compared to Last Year

The increase in auto body repair prices is down from the all-time high in July but continues above the rate of inflation. Collision repair facilities report securing labor rate increases from insurers in response to historic levels of inflation.

The most recent government figures on inflation through September show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is above the rate of general inflation for the 15th month in a row, but the rate of increase declined from the historic highs earlier in the summer.

