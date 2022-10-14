CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto USA Announces Award Winners at Annual Conference

Fix Auto USA Announces Award Winners at Annual Conference

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto USA announced the top performers in the Fix Auto family during the final day of the Fix Auto USA conference that was held October 2-4 at The Loews Coronado Bay Resort in Coronado Bay, Calif., The organization named Alex Doria, owner of Fix Auto Santee, as the Fix Auto USA Rookie of the Year for 2022.

(L-R) Dean Fisher, Sabrina Thring, Dennis Mahoney, Alex Doria, Jennifer Paulino, and Lesa Laird.

Doria joined Fix Auto USA as a franchisee in October 2020. While not new to Fix Auto USA or the industry, being an owner-operator of his own repair

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey