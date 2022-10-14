CollisionWeek

BASF Offering Instructor-Led Certification for Glasurit 100 Line Recognized by I-CAR

BASF Refinish announced it is accepting enrollment into its instructor-led 100 Line certification course offered now at one of several training locations around the US and Canada.

BASF logoTo enroll in the training and get certified, by logging in to BASF’s Learning University.

The I-CAR-recognized course offers comprehensive training around the 100 Line product portfolio including how to perform repairs in compliance with all Glasurit warranty processes and procedures. Students also learn the digital aspects of 100 Line and how to use Glasurit’s spectrophotometer, SmartSCAN, to achieve exceptional color matching.

Upon completion, each will become manufacturer-certified for lifetime warranties and

