State Farm Reports Fewer Animal Collisions in Annual Analysis

Pennsylvania had the most animal collision claims.

Auto claims data reveals drivers struck less animals than previous year according to an analysis by State Farm, the number one private passenger auto insurer in the United States. Between July of 2021 and June 2022 an estimated 1.9 million animal collisions happened across US roads, 5.5% less than in the previous twelve months.

Crashes between motor vehicles and animals happen in every state and all year round, yet the data confirms that the most dangerous months for animal collisions are November, October and December, in this order, and just like in the