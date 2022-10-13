Solera and Motori Announce Partnership in UAE

Solera | Audatex announced a new strategic partnership with Motori, a subsidiary of Safe City Group providing an ecosystem to achieve digital transformation in motor insurance. The collaboration will benefit drivers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it aims to accelerate parts of the insurance process from days to minutes.

Under this partnership, Motori will equip its customers with Solera’s Qapter solution to help make the claims and underwriting processes significantly faster and more efficient. Qapter is Solera’s innovative automotive claims workflow solution driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Qapter aims to increase productivity and reduce the chance of human error with a touchless, digital experience. The solution constantly learns from Solera’s global claims database to accurately assess vehicle damage using photos submitted by the policyholder at the policy inception or at the First Notification of Loss.

Commented Ahmed Eissa, CEO of Motori, “We believe in innovation and strive to fill all gaps in the motor insurance industry, and this is what calls us to work hand in hand and ally with the industry leaders to discover new areas of services that benefit all stakeholders in UAE and all regions. Motori’s main role is to privilege technology to empower insurance companies, policyholders, workshops, loss adjusters, road-assistance agents, and other businesses in one unified integrated platform. Such a platform will enable companies to increase profitability, prevent fraud, and deliver an outstanding customer experience.”

Qapter’s AI detects damaged parts in just a few seconds, helping insurance companies to record vehicle conditions and prevent fraudulent claims. A professional repair estimate is also produced for review and approval in under three minutes, accelerating the claims process and reducing expenses.

“We started transforming the insurance industry in 1966 with the digital processing of insurance claims. Now as a worldwide leader in our market, with more than one million daily global transactions, we’re changing the way vehicle insurers, repairers, dealers, and fleets provide value to their customers,” said Maher El Ghailani, Area Managing Director of Solera-Audatex MENAT Region. “Solera, through its Audatex brand, has proven leadership in the Middle East, primarily through its estimating portfolio. Our new partnership with Motori in UAE will reinforce our plan to continue driving our leadership across the MENA region through partnerships with Insurance companies, repairers, OEMs, dealers, and body shops thanks to Qapter’s innovative solutions.”

“Solera is driving the future of claims innovations powered by vehicle data, workflow-driven platforms, and AI solutions that offer automatic damage detection and intelligent estimating in real-time,” El Ghailani added. “Through Solera technology and collaboration with Motori, companies can boost profitability in the motor claims department by optimizing their average claim costs and reducing claim cycle times, which enables them to retain their current customers and bring new ones by assuring business sustainability.”